Search
Jammu KashmirRegional parties exploited people on self-rule and Autonomy for years: Azad
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Regional parties exploited people on self-rule and Autonomy for years: Azad

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 10: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said the regional parties exploited the people of with their false promises of self-rule and autonomy.

Addressing a public meeting in Kokernag area, Azad said regional parties over the years exploited the people of Kashmir by raising slogans advocating autonomy and self-rule.

He stated that the MPs of these regional parties remained silent on the matter, and he actively protested in Parliament against the revocation of Article 370.

“Why do the Conference and Peoples Democratic Party no longer raise these slogans? They fooled the people, enjoyed power, and caused the deaths of innocent people”, the former and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

He reiterated his commitment to championing the cause of people and ensuring their voices are heard on the national level.

He stressed the need for unity, cautioning that these parties may ally with anyone for power but will not do justice to the people. They will only use and exploit the voters, he added.

Azad revealed a personal connection, with South Kashmir stating, “My grandfather was originally from Kokernag. We moved to Doda, but there's a special connection between us. Let us rebuild that relationship”, he said adding “Anantnag has always been in my heart. I have established a medical college, degree college, hospitals, and schools here. I want to do even more for this district, especially for Kokernag. Give me a chance to serve”.

Azad further stressed the urgency of tackling unemployment, promising to address the issue once elected to power. He emphasised the importance of providing loans to those who are not highly educated, enabling them to start businesses and earn a livelihood. He promised to provide free electricity for the poor and pledged to focus on building roads, and hospitals, and furthering development in triple shifts.

Azad expressed concern over the burden of electricity bills on the people, especially the poor, and appealed to the government to reduce the bills for those in need.

Previous article
North’s first Govt Homoeopathic College to come up in Kathua
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

North’s first Govt Homoeopathic College to come up in Kathua

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, March 10 North India’s first government Homoeopathic College,...

NC will win 3 Valley seats for INDI Alliance: Farooq Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, March 9 With the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressing...

With No.1 in Test Rankings, India now reign supreme in all three formats

Northlines Northlines -
DUBAI, Mar 10: A day after India crushed England...

Did Arun Goel resign as EC due to differences with CEC or Modi Govt, ask Oppn Parties

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi, Mar 10: A day after Arun Goel...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.