Regional parties exploited people on self-rule and Autonomy for years: Azad

Srinagar, Mar 10: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said the regional parties exploited the people of Kashmir with their false promises of self-rule and autonomy.

Addressing a public meeting in Kokernag area, Azad said regional parties over the years exploited the people of Kashmir by raising slogans advocating autonomy and self-rule.

He stated that the MPs of these regional parties remained silent on the matter, and he actively protested in Parliament against the revocation of Article 370.

“Why do the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party no longer raise these slogans? They fooled the people, enjoyed power, and caused the deaths of innocent people”, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

He reiterated his commitment to championing the cause of people and ensuring their voices are heard on the national level.

He stressed the need for unity, cautioning that these parties may ally with anyone for power but will not do justice to the people. They will only use and exploit the voters, he added.

Azad revealed a personal connection, with South Kashmir stating, “My grandfather was originally from Kokernag. We moved to Doda, but there's a special connection between us. Let us rebuild that relationship”, he said adding “Anantnag has always been in my heart. I have established a medical college, degree college, hospitals, and schools here. I want to do even more for this district, especially for Kokernag. Give me a chance to serve”.

Azad further stressed the urgency of tackling unemployment, promising to address the issue once elected to power. He emphasised the importance of providing loans to those who are not highly educated, enabling them to start businesses and earn a livelihood. He promised to provide free electricity for the poor and pledged to focus on building roads, and hospitals, and furthering development in triple shifts.

Azad expressed concern over the burden of electricity bills on the people, especially the poor, and appealed to the government to reduce the bills for those in need.