BJP will win LS polls in J&K on its own: Ravinder
Srinagar, Mar 10: and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ravinder Raina on Sunday said that his party will contest the upcoming parliamentary election in J&K on its strength and secure victory.

“Everywhere in Kashmir, BJP is living in the hearts of the people”, Raina told media persons on the sidelines of a public rally held at Kulgam district.

“BJP will contest all five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir to secure victory. Our party prioritizes development and providing relief to those in need”, Raina said.

He said the BJP is dedicated to improving the lives of the people of J&K and added that the BJP government is for the poor and oppressed people.

“A wave of BJP is going on in Jammu and Kashmir and it would contest the upcoming parliamentary elections from Jammu, Udhampur, Anantnag, Rajouri Srinagar, and Baramulla on its power and strength and people of Kashmir this time will wholeheartedly vote BJP to power”, he said.

“We will win the elections from here and it will be the win of the poor people”, the BJP J&K President said.

He said BJP has provided free ration, golden card, housing schemes, Ladle Bete scheme, and constructed schools and roads in every village under its development programme. He claimed that the Panches, Sarpanch, and BDCs are joining the BJP seeing its developmental programme. He said very soon the name of the candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat would be announced.

When asked about reports that two names – Ravinder Raina and Ajaz Asad – are in the reckoning for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat, he said, “It is up to the Modi Sahab to decide, whom he chooses, will emerge and work as the servant of the people”. He said BJP is a party of poor people where a “Chai bechne wala” could become a Prime Minister of , why not a common man?

Regional parties exploited people on self-rule and Autonomy for years: Azad
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

