Sea of devotees showcase rich pilgrimage tourism as Mahashivratri

Jammu, Mar 10: Attended by the sea of humanity, the four-day festival to mark Mahashivratri Mahotsav organised across the Jammu region ended with fanfare on Sunday.

As per official comminique, the four-day extravaganza, held from March 7 to 10 unfolded across various revered sites, including the Peer Kho and Panchvaktar Mahadev Temples in Jammu District, sacred Shiv Temples at Purmandal in District Samba, and the revered pilgrimage Shrine Shivkhori in Ransoo town of District Reasi.

The Mahotsav was organized by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with JKAACL and District Administrations of Jammu, Samba, and Reasi, witnessed an unprecedented number of visitors, underscoring the cultural and religious significance of the region.

Over the following days, pilgrims flocked to the holy shrine, partaking in rituals and cultural events.

The four day event concluded with a mega Dangal at Peer Kho Temple which saw participants coming not just from J&K but even from neighbouring states. Dangal provided the visitors with a refreshing entertainment opportunity amidst the devotional environment, adding to the overall experience of the visitors while at the same time providing the local wrestlers an opportunity to showcase their talent.

On the concluding day of the Mohatsav at Peer Kho, Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, J&K,was the chief guest of the event.

Also present on the occasion were Sunaina Sharma Mehta, JKAS, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, and Shoket Hayat Mattoo, Deputy Director Tourism, Jammu.

Peer Rajinder Nath,Mahant, Peer Kho Temple Jammu and noted personalities Sb.Baba Balak Nath along with Sh. Shashi Khajuria, were also present on the Occasion.They played instrumental roles in contributing to the successful organization of the event.

Meanwhile, in Ransoo town of District Reasi, mesmerizing Shiv Bharat and Shiv Vivah ceremonies and devotional performances captivated thousands of pilgrims.

The three-day event culminated with a grand Dangal, attracting pilgrims from far and wide to the holy shrine of Shivkhori.

Similar celebrations took place in Jammu and Samba districts at the Panchvaktar Mahadev Temple and Purmandal, respectively, showcasing the rich tapestry of Dogra culture through vibrant cultural performances and religious ceremonies.

The Mahashivratri Mahotsav not only served as a testament to the enduring faith of devotees but also highlighted the potential of pilgrimage tourism in Jammu.

As pilgrims and visitors converged to celebrate this auspicious occasion, they were treated to an immersive experience that celebrated the spirit of devotion and community.

The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, extends its gratitude to all participants, organizers and volunteers for their unwavering support in making the Mahashivratri Mahotsav a resounding success.