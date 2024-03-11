Search
JammuSea of devotees showcase rich pilgrimage tourism as Mahashivratri
JammuJammu Kashmir

Sea of devotees showcase rich pilgrimage tourism as Mahashivratri

By: Northlines

Date:

Jammu, Mar 10: Attended by the sea of humanity, the four-day festival to mark Mahashivratri Mahotsav organised across the Jammu region ended with fanfare on Sunday.

As per official comminique, the four-day extravaganza, held from March 7 to 10 unfolded across various revered sites, including the Peer Kho and Panchvaktar Mahadev Temples in Jammu District, sacred Shiv Temples at Purmandal in District Samba, and the revered pilgrimage Shrine Shivkhori in Ransoo town of District Reasi.

The Mahotsav was organized by the Directorate of , Jammu in collaboration with JKAACL and District Administrations of Jammu, Samba, and Reasi, witnessed an unprecedented number of visitors, underscoring the cultural and religious significance of the region.

Over the following days, pilgrims flocked to the holy shrine, partaking in rituals and cultural events.

The four day event concluded with a mega Dangal at Peer Kho Temple which saw participants coming not just from J&K but even from neighbouring states. Dangal provided the visitors with a refreshing opportunity amidst the devotional , adding to the overall experience of the visitors while at the same time providing the local wrestlers an opportunity to showcase their talent.

On the concluding day of the Mohatsav at Peer Kho, Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, J&K,was the chief guest of the event.

Also present on the occasion were Sunaina Sharma Mehta, JKAS, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, and Shoket Hayat Mattoo, Deputy Director Tourism, Jammu.

Peer Rajinder Nath,Mahant, Peer Kho Temple Jammu and noted personalities Sb.Baba Balak Nath along with Sh. Shashi Khajuria, were also present on the Occasion.They played instrumental roles in contributing to the successful organization of the event.

Meanwhile, in Ransoo town of District Reasi, mesmerizing Shiv Bharat and Shiv Vivah ceremonies and devotional performances captivated thousands of pilgrims.

The three-day event culminated with a grand Dangal, attracting pilgrims from far and wide to the holy shrine of Shivkhori.

Similar celebrations took place in Jammu and Samba districts at the Panchvaktar Mahadev Temple and Purmandal, respectively, showcasing the rich tapestry of Dogra through vibrant cultural performances and religious ceremonies.

The Mahashivratri Mahotsav not only served as a testament to the enduring faith of devotees but also highlighted the potential of pilgrimage tourism in Jammu.

As pilgrims and visitors converged to celebrate this auspicious occasion, they were treated to an immersive experience that celebrated the spirit of devotion and community.

The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, extends its gratitude to all participants, organizers and volunteers for their unwavering support in making the Mahashivratri Mahotsav a resounding success.

Previous article
BJP will win LS polls in J&K on its own: Ravinder
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

BJP will win LS polls in J&K on its own: Ravinder

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 10: Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party...

Regional parties exploited people on self-rule and Autonomy for years: Azad

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 10: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman...

North’s first Govt Homoeopathic College to come up in Kathua

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, March 10 North India’s first government Homoeopathic College,...

NC will win 3 Valley seats for INDI Alliance: Farooq Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, March 9 With the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressing...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.