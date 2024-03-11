Search
North's first Govt Homoeopathic College to come up in Kathua
North’s first Govt Homoeopathic College to come up in Kathua

New Delhi, March 10

North India's first government Homoeopathic College, centrally funded and costing Rs 80 crore, will come up in 's Kathua district, a news agency reported quoting the Union Science and Minister, on Sunday.

He said the institution will be spread over more than eight acres, and the adjoining three acres may also be added to the existing premises in the future.

 “The proposed structure will include a hospital complex, a college, an administrative block, and one hostel each for male and female students,” the Union Minister said after visiting the proposed site in Jasrota in Kathua, a government release said.

He also said that the institution will not only be a great boon for aspirants of homoeopathy degree in north India, which was not available earlier, but also provide cost-effective treatment to needy patients.

“It will also be in keeping with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's healthcare approach, which involves synergising allopathic with Ayush streams of medicine, including homoeopathy, ayurveda and naturopathy,” the Minister added.

According to the minister, the government homoeopathic college will make Kathua an integrated and cost-effective healthcare centre of north India in times to come. It will emerge as a state-of-the- centre of medical facilities.

 

NC will win 3 Valley seats for INDI Alliance: Farooq Abdullah
