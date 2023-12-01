Rediscovering the rare gems from silent era

Dec 1: French musicians Robert Piéchaud (pianist) and Stan de Nussac (saxophonist) recently enthralled the audience at a 90-minute cine-concert, Moving Pictures, held at Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, Chandigarh.



The ciné-concert is a show that combines the love for cinema with that of live music. Films shown on a giant screen are accompanied by musicians playing original compositions live on stage. Piechaud and Nussac are known for cine-concerts based on silent films by greats such as Charlie Chaplin, Carl Dreyer, Kenji Mizoguchi and Buster Keaton at the Auditorium du Louvre in Paris.

Musicians Robert Piéchaud and Stan de Nussac are delivering a series of concerts in India, with the support of the French Institute in India, the network of Alliances Françaises in India, the Cinémathèque Française (CF) and the National Film Archive of India.