Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 1 : An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.



A gun battle broke out at New Colony in Arihal area of the district on Thursday after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the orchards there, the officials said.

One terrorist was shot dead as the operation continued, officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist were not known immediately, they said.