Reckless adventurism spilling blood!

It is a stark reality that neither bad road edifice nor complacency of traffic authorities are responsible for the numerous road accidents which take place invariably in the Union Territory of J&K because none among the aforesaid forces the people controlling the steering of their vehicles to drive rashly or overload or go for a dangerous maneuvering leading to mishaps, deaths and destruction.

It is a simple logic which every driver must understand and that is to drive the vehicle sensibly without flouting traffic norms and going berserk but unfortunately a good number of commuters in this part of the country are either adamant or nonsensical because most of the accidents happening in the region are due to reckless driving, which is unacceptable.

No doubt, the traffic authorities have a greater role to play in ensuring safety on the roads but if the people moving on wheels show the desired responsibility the need of traffic police or other such agencies will either be eliminated completely or there would be a superficial need for only monitoring the things.

All said and done, the alarming level of road accidents in the Union Territory are the result of people showing disregard towards traffic rules and becoming unruly while navigating on roads.

Hardly a day passes in the region without vehicles colliding or skidding of the roads making it necessary to impart basic awareness about safe driving to those having acquired driving licenses but lack the basic driving skills as could be seen in many cases where avoidable situations lead to such mishaps leading to injuries and even deaths in extreme cases.

It is unfortunate that today also reports have confirmed that a road accident near Kuriya area on Kishtwar-Chhatroo road left four persons injured. In this accident, the ill fated car skidded off the road and landed in a deep gorge near Kuriya bridge in Dadpeth area of mountainous Kishtwar district leaving all the four persons onboard injured.

Take this case or for that matter many others in the UT, a good percentage of accidents is due to carelessness of the drivers, and therefore to make roads of the UT safe, the major share of responsibility lies on the shoulders of commuters as they could rectify things by simply changing their mindset and by becoming responsible drivers.