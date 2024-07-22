Biden leaves the stage, now Kamala Harris to face the Trumpet

Several Democratic Bigwigs still haven't endorsed V-P Kamala

By Sushil Kutty

President Joe Biden has stood down and, in his stead, Vice President Kamala Harris will be Democrat candidate for the President's post. And if she beats Donald J. Trump in November, Kamala will be laughing all the way to the White House. Harris' defining tone is her trademark laugh and Kamala is a mix of African-American and Indian American. If elected President, Kamala Harris will be the first woman to break the glass ceiling.

And may the glass pieces land on the ‘Orange-man's' head. Donald J. Trump, with the bullet perforated ear, is refusing to debate Kamala Harris, unless it is on his own terms, which includes moving the second debate from ‘ABC News' to ‘Fox News', take it or leave it. Trump doesn't trust ‘ABC' from doing an ‘XYZ' on him. Trump escaped death by a centimetre and a half and has seen Satan from up-close!

Earlier, on Sunday. President Joe Biden did not surprise when he announced he no longer seeks reelection. President Biden is down with Covid and could have forgotten he was running for a second term. More like President Biden's family folded without a whimper. With that Kamala Harris was para-dropped in the eye of the cyclone.

The Vice President who can become President has just enough time to mount a winning campaign. Funds are not in short supply. Donors and Democrat leaders are queuing up behind Kamala Harris. Soon after Joe Biden “dropped out”, Kamala met top Democrats and was on a roll. “She is ready to win in Wisconsin!!!” one Democrat wrote on ‘X'. “Her team is fully activated and phones are ringing, emails are blowing up, this thing is rolling. This has taken off like a rocket ship.”

Harris is looking to “turbocharge her nascent presidential campaign”. Joe Biden will remain President till the last day of his term. Biden endorsed Kamala Harris with no hesitation but after a slow hour and a half. The disastrous debate and then he was defiant. He refused to step aside for Democrats' sake, and for the USA's sake. Sunday, he threw in the towel. Too many Democrats wanted Joe Biden out of the White House.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made,” Biden posted on ‘X'. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.” Harris couldn't be more pleased, “I am honoured to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”

So, does things get tough for Donald Trump? Most polls put Harris even below Biden against Trump. Now that she's contesting for the President's job, voters might see her in her presidential scrubs. Saturday, a case for “Hillary for President” was floated. But it didn't float far. So, Kamala it is, and Kamala it will be. Kamala Harris plans to travel all over the USA with hope that voters will pivot to her.

What's worrying the Harris camp is some democratic bigwigs haven't endorsed Kamala. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi is one. Ditto Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Also, former President Barack Obama is holding himself back. All of them are showering praise on Joe Biden for stepping down but are not mentioning Kamala Harris as the “best bet”. The path remains unclear for Kamala.

A big number of Democrats want a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November. Even if Kamala Harris has the “smarts, the experience, the accomplishments and the agenda to lead us to victory in November,” said a democrat. “Just spoke to the Vice President to reiterate that I'm all in. Please join me and support Vice President Kamala Harris with a contribution today!”

Biden's faltering campaign since the June 27 debate made sure Trump would win. The assassination bid and the Republican convention in Milwaukee placed Trump firmly in the winning saddle. JD Vance, Trump's choice for Vice President, made sense to MAGA Americans. The pressure on President Joe Biden made him nervous.

To think that Joe Biden will not be seen ever again wandering off-stage is nostalgia in the making. “Everybody loves Joe” is heard a lot, but please get him off the stage. The same Democrats now say “we're all united behind Kamala Harris.” But the air of uncertainty is just below the surface. Not every Democrat is dancing in the streets or in the aisles. There are rules to follow, Joe Biden's endorsement aside. Kamala Harris has so suddenly become top of the ticket, it is hard to stomach and vote for!

It is uphill. Trump will go all out after Kamala Harris. In the meantime, Kamala has to choose her VP pick. JD Vance was looking to pummel Kamala in the VP debate which was to follow the second Biden-Trump debate. Deep down, Kamala Harris will be happy Trump is setting debate conditions on ABC. Also, don't forget Kamala Harris was ousted from the 2020 Democratic primaries and wouldn't have been Vice President but for Joe Biden picking her up for his running mate. (IPA Service)