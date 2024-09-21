back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirReal agents of Pak blaming us for implementing its agenda in J&K:...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Real agents of Pak blaming us for implementing its agenda in J&K: Farooq

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 20 (KNO):  Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that the real agents of Pakistan are blaming them for implementing the neighbouring countries' agenda in and .

    Talking to reporters here at Dargah Hazratbal shrine, Dr Farooq said that they have never implemented Pakistan's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

    However, he said that those who are the real agents of Pakistan are blaming them for implementing the agenda of the neighbouring country here.

    He said those who were getting money from Pakistan and chanting slogans in their favour have now joined them and have been released.

    He further said that he prayed for an end to the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, prayed to Almighty to show the right path to the enemies as well.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    JK Poll body revises voter turnout to over 61% in Phase 1
    Next article
    Encounter breaks out in Reasi
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K govt shifts E-Office to NIC Cloud for better efficiency

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 21: The Jammu & Kashmir Government is...

    JK: Security beefed up in Shikari area of Reasi after encounter with terrorists

    Northlines Northlines -
    Reasi, Sep 21: Security has been beefed up in...

    J&K secures 3rd rank in Food Safety Index 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Union Territory of Jammu and...

    Encounter breaks out in Reasi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sep 20: An encounter broke out between terrorists...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K govt shifts E-Office to NIC Cloud for better efficiency

    Services on Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

    JK: Security beefed up in Shikari area of Reasi after encounter...