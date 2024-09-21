Real agents of Pak blaming us for implementing its agenda in J&K: Farooq

Srinagar, Sep 20 (KNO): National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that the real agents of Pakistan are blaming them for implementing the neighbouring countries' agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters here at Dargah Hazratbal shrine, Dr Farooq said that they have never implemented Pakistan's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, he said that those who are the real agents of Pakistan are blaming them for implementing the agenda of the neighbouring country here.

He said those who were getting money from Pakistan and chanting slogans in their favour have now joined them and have been released.

He further said that he prayed for an end to the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, prayed to Almighty to show the right path to the enemies as well.