JK Poll body revises voter turnout to over 61% in Phase 1

Srinagar, Sep 20: The Election Commission of India Friday revised voters' turn out to over 61 per cent in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly election that was held on September 18.

A spokesperson said that turnout of 61.38 per cent has been recorded in phase-1 for 24 constituencies in J&K.

The statement reads that voting turnout trends at the polling stations on the poll day was facilitated by the Commission through its voter turnout App, every two hours starting 9:30 am.

It added that CEO J&K has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and final votes polled will be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots.

It reads that postal ballots include service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and voters on election duty. “Daily account of such Postal ballots received, as per established guidelines, are given to all candidates,” it added.