    JK Poll body revises voter turnout to over 61% in Phase 1

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 20: The Election Commission of Friday revised voters' turn out to over 61 per cent in the first phase of and assembly election that was held on September 18.

    A spokesperson said that turnout of 61.38 per cent has been recorded in phase-1 for 24 constituencies in J&K.

    The statement reads that voting turnout trends at the polling stations on the poll day was facilitated by the Commission through its voter turnout App, every two hours starting 9:30 am.

    It added that CEO J&K has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and final votes polled will be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots.

    It reads that postal ballots include service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and voters on election duty. “Daily account of such Postal ballots received, as per established guidelines, are given to all candidates,” it added.

