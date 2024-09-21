Encounter breaks out in Reasi

Jammu Tawi, Sep 20: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Reasi area on Friday evening.

A senior police officer informed that a team of Police and security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Reasi on a specific input.

The official further added that as the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, leading to an encounter.

Meanwhile, District Police Reasi in a post on X wrote, “On the receipt of specific intel, an operation was launched around 1300 hrs today. Contact has been established at the Shikari area of PS Chassana, Reasi.”