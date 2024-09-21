back to top
Search
    IndiaJ&K secures 3rd rank in Food Safety Index 2024
    IndiaToday's Stories

    J&K secures 3rd rank in Food Safety Index 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Union Territory of and has attained third rank among the States/UTs in Food Safety Index 2023-24, being conferred by FSSAI to the states / UTs every year.

    The award was presented by Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, J P Nadda, in presence of Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister for New and Renewable Energy at Bharat Mandapam and CEO FSSAI, G. Kamala Vardhana Rao on the eve of second edition of Global Food Regulators Summit 2024 hosted by FSSAI alongside the Food , today in New Delhi.

    The Food Safety Index is a dynamic quantitative and qualitative benchmarking model that provides an objective framework for evaluating food safety across all States/UTs. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) began the State Food Safety Index evaluation process for 2023-2024 by undertaking correspondence with Food Safety Commissioners of all UTs/States to furnish the data for statistical evaluation.

    The UT of J&K has been awarded 3rd position for performance in implementation of FSS Act, 2006 in the financial year 2023-24.

    Commissioner FDA, J&K, has attributed the award to the selfless and committed efforts put in by the functionaries of the department who are empowered to perform statutory duties under FSS Act, 2006 Rules and Regulations 2011, in the UT

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Encounter breaks out in Reasi
    Next article
    PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day US Visit For Quad Leaders Summit Hosted By Joe Biden
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Services on Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 21: The services on the Supreme...

    PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day US Visit For Quad Leaders Summit Hosted By Joe Biden

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Quad has emerged as...

    Encounter breaks out in Reasi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sep 20: An encounter broke out between terrorists...

    Real agents of Pak blaming us for implementing its agenda in J&K: Farooq

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 20 (KNO): National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K govt shifts E-Office to NIC Cloud for better efficiency

    Services on Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

    JK: Security beefed up in Shikari area of Reasi after encounter...