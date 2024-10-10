back to top
    Ratan Tata was truly a legend: Advani
    India

    Ratan Tata was truly a legend: Advani

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Thursday said among the Indian houses, he has admired Tatas the most due to the immense dedication, vision and integrity with which Ratan Tata steered the group to glory for many decades.

    Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into 's largest and most influential conglomerate, breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday night. He was 86.

    In his condolence message, the former deputy prime minister said Tata left an indelible mark on the Indian industry. He was one of the giants of the industry, Advani added. “He indeed proved to be a worthy successor of the very inspiring late Shri J R D Tata, with whom I had the opportunity to interact with on numerous occasions,” Advani said.

    The BJP stalwart said his last communication with Tata was in February this year when he received a “warm ” from him after being conferred with Bharat Ratna. His warmth, generosity and kindness had always been very endearing, he said.

     

    

    

