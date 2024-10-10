back to top
    Ratan Tata remained inspirational with unique thinking and work: RSS chief Bhagwat

    NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, saying he remained inspirational with his unique thinking and work.

    Even after touching many heights, his style of simplicity and humility will remain exemplary, Bhagwat said in a post on X. Tata, 86, died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

    Ratan Tata's contribution to 's development journey will remain memorable, the RSS chief said. “He established many excellent standards in important sectors of the industry along with new and effective initiatives. His continuous cooperation and participation remained in all types of works in the interest of the society,” he said. “Be it the issue of unity and security or any aspect of development or the welfare of working employees, Ratan ji remained inspirational with his unique thinking and work,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

