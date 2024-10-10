back to top
    End of an era: Ratan Tata cremated with full state honours in...
    India

    End of an era: Ratan Tata cremated with full state honours in Mumbai

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    MUMBAI: The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.

    The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

    The industry titan’s family members, including the half-brother Noel Tata, and top executives from the Tata Group like chairman N Chandrasekaran, were present at the crematorium in Worli.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Congress leader and former CM Sushilkumar Shinde, among others, were also present.

    The last rites were performed as per the Parsi tradition, one of the priests present at the crematorium said.

    After the funeral, there will be three more days of rituals which will be conducted at the late industrialist’s bungalow in Colaba, south Mumbai, he said.

    Tata (86), a Padma Vibhushan recipient, died after a brief illness at a city hospital late on Wednesday night.

     

     

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

