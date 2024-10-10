back to top
    Hindu side says survey in Gyanvapi complex incomplete, seeks direction to ASI
    Hindu side says survey in Gyanvapi complex incomplete, seeks direction to ASI

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    VARANASI:  Lawyers representing the Hindu side on Thursday furnished their submissions before a court here in response to the arguments put forth by the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi case two days ago.

    The Hindu side's plea had demanded a survey by the Archeological Survey of (ASI) in the remaining parts of the Gyanvapi complex. Following the submissions, the court posted the hearing on October 16.

    Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu side, said he appeared before Civil Judge Senior Division Yughul Shambhu, and submitted that the survey done by the ASI in the Gyanvapi complex was incomplete. Yadav said the ASI was not in a position to furnish a correct report without excavation and therefore it should be ordered to conduct the excavation and survey the entire Gyanvapi complex. On October 8, the Muslim side — Anjuman Intezamia Committee — had presented its views on the petition.

    The lawyers then reportedly submitted before the court that when the Hindu side has appealed to agitate the case in the high court and Supreme Court, there was no point arguing the matter in the trial court.

    They also submitted that when the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex had been done once already, there was no justification for conducting another survey.

    The lawyers of the committee had also stated that digging a pit in the mosque premises for the survey was not practical in any way, and could damage the mosque.

     

     

     

