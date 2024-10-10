back to top
Search
    IndiaJudges Should Decide Legal Questions Shunning Popular Morality: CJI
    India

    Judges Should Decide Legal Questions Shunning Popular Morality: CJI

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    New Delhi: Judges are supposed to act in a manner that is “unencumbered” by popular morality while deciding constitutional and legal questions, Chief Justice of (CJI) D Y Chandrachud has said.

    The CJI on Wednesday was speaking at the Bhutan Distinguished Speakers' Forum, a part of the Jigme Singye Wangchuck Lecture Series, on the subject of ‘Judicial legitimacy through accessibility, transparency and : the Indian experience'.

    He also spoke on the credibility of judiciary and the “institutional trust” bestowed in courts. The 50th CJI said institutional trust in courts and their credibility was the very basis of a thriving constitutional order and the courts did not directly hold resources as trustees of people.

    “Public trust is central to the credibility of the judicial branch which is otherwise insulated from public opinion in its operations — as it must be. The Indian Supreme Court prides itself in being the people's court,” the CJI said.

    Judiciary on several occasions questioned the distributional fairness of state largesse such as contracts and natural resources by other wings of the government, he added.

    He further opined that though as public functionaries, courts were vested with the responsibility to give effect to equity, these judicial bodies were not directly in charge of the manner in which resources were to be distributed.

    “It does, however, fall upon us to adjudicate the fairness of that distribution, should it be questioned,” added the CJI.

    Distinguishing between the role of the political executive and the judiciary, he emphasised that at the level of the trial courts, judicial officers were trained to apply the and the spirit of the law with clinical detachment from the popularity of their decisions.

    “Judges are supposed to act in a manner that is unencumbered by popular morality when deciding Constitutional or legal questions,” he said.

    According to the CJI, it was in that sense that neither the appointment, nor the continuity of judges was determined by the popular mandate enjoyed by their decisions.

    “In fact populist decision-making sits rather uncomfortably on the sinewy shoulders of judicial independence,” he said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Ratan Tata was truly a legend: Advani
    Next article
    Wangchuk, Supporters Continue Fast On Day 5, Pay Tribute To Ratan Tata
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Shop Ethnic Outfits, Puja Essentials, and More at Amazon.in’s Durga Puja Store During the Amazon Great Indian Festival

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent With the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 now...

    Equity mutual funds inflow drops 10 pc in Sept; SIPs hit fresh high at Rs 24,509 crore

    Northlines Northlines -
    aGENCIES New Delhi: Equity mutual funds attracted Rs 34,419 crore...

    MHI seeks inputs from ARAI on complaints against Ola Electric

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has...

    Cong holds review meeting on Haryana, top brass deliberates reasons for ‘unexpected’ poll results

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies NEW DELHI:  The Congress top brass headed by party...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shop Ethnic Outfits, Puja Essentials, and More at Amazon.in’s Durga Puja...

    Equity mutual funds inflow drops 10 pc in Sept; SIPs hit...

    MHI seeks inputs from ARAI on complaints against Ola Electric