back to top
Search
    IndiaRashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok halls renamed Ganatantra, Ashok Mandap
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Durbar, Ashok halls renamed Ganatantra, Ashok Mandap

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, July 25: President Droupadi Murmu announced on Thursday that two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan, namely, Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall, have been renamed as Ganatantra Mandap and Ashok Mandap, respectively, according to a President's Secretariat release.

    According to the release, the renaming was part of making the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan “reflective of Indian cultural values and ethos.”“Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and residence of the President of , is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people. Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos,” the release mentioned.
    Durbar Hall is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations, such as the presentation of the Awards. The term ‘Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British.
    The release stated that it lost relevance after India became a republic, that is, ‘Ganatantra'. The concept of ‘Ganatantra' is deeply rooted in Indian society since ancient times, making ‘Ganatantra Mandap' an apt name for the venue.
    “Ashok Hall was originally a ballroom. The word ‘Ashok' connotes someone who is “free from all sufferings” or “bereft of any sorrow”. Also, ‘Ashoka' refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful coexistence. The National Emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath. The word also refers to the Ashok tree, which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions as well as arts and ,” it said.
    Renaming ‘Ashok Hall' as ‘Ashok Mandap' brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicisation while upholding the key values associated with the word ‘Ashok', it added.

    Previous article
    President Murmu becomes teacher for a day interacts with schoolkids on ways to check global warming
    Next article
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Restructures JMC’s Veterinary Division For Effective Animal Welfare
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Border Bust! Security Forces Launch Bold Anti-Tunnel Ops in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Jul 25: Amid concerns about infiltration attempts by...

    ECI orders 2nd special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 25: The Election Commission of India (ECI)...

    CUET-UG Final Answer key released: Result to be announced soon, says NTA

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA)...

    Desire, Determination Will Guide Students To Steadily Contribute To Build Viksit Bharat: J-K LG

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 25:  Desire and determination will guide students...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Border Bust! Security Forces Launch Bold Anti-Tunnel Ops in J&K

    ECI orders 2nd special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in...

    CUET-UG Final Answer key released: Result to be announced soon, says...