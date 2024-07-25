back to top
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Restructures JMC’s Veterinary Division For Effective Animal Welfare

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 25: To ensure effective implementation of the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animal Act and the smooth operation of the ABC programme, as well as to manage issues related to stray animals and oversee the regulation of slaughterhouses and cattle ponds, the Housing and Urban Development Department of the Jammu and Government has ordered the restructuring of the Veterinary Division of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

