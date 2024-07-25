J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Restructures JMC’s Veterinary Division For Effective Animal Welfare

JAMMU, July 25: To ensure effective implementation of the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animal Act and the smooth operation of the ABC programme, as well as to manage issues related to stray animals and oversee the regulation of slaughterhouses and cattle ponds, the Housing and Urban Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the restructuring of the Veterinary Division of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

