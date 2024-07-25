back to top
    Desire, Determination Will Guide Students To Steadily Contribute To Build Viksit Bharat: J-K LG

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 25:  Desire and determination will guide students to harness opportunities and steadily contribute to build ‘Viksit Bharat', and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.
      Sinha, who presided over the 3rd Convocation of the Islamic University of Science and (IUST) in Awantipora in Pulwama district, said the prime objective of is to develop independent thinking in students.
    “Desire & Determination, the two key factors will guide students to harness opportunities & steadily contribute to build Viksit Bharat. We're witnessing massive transformation in J&K's education sector,” the office of J-K LG, quoting Sinha, said in a post on X.
    He appreciated that of the 27 students who received gold medals on the occasion, 22 were female students.
    “Addressed the convocation of Islamic University of Science & Technology. I was delighted to note that 22 of 27 students who received their gold medals today were girls. I acknowledge & appreciate commendable achievements of IUST in setting a shining example of gender equality,” the post stated.
    The LG also emphasised the need for students to continuously innovate.
    “Students need to continuously innovate to meet the local challenges and work towards a bright and prosperous future of the country. I believe that the prime objective of education is to create higher values & independent thinking in students to shape the destiny of the nation,” the post, quoting Sinha, added.
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

