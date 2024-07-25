back to top
    President Murmu becomes teacher for a day interacts with schoolkids on ways to check global warming

    New Delhi, Jul 25: President Droupadi Murmu, who completed two years in office on Thursday, took up the role of a teacher and interacted with students on the issue of global warming and ways to check it.

    During an interactive session with Class 9 students of Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya in the President's Estate here, she emphasised the need for water conservation and encouraged them to plant more trees in a bid to reduce the impact of climate change.
    “I was thinking for the past many days to talk to you as today's kids are very talented. There is so much to learn from them,” she said, addressing the class of 53 students.
    At the beginning of her interaction, the president asked the students about their ambitions and subjects they liked and expressed her happiness after learning that they aspired to become scientists and doctors, among others.
    “Around the , scientists, people, administrators and rulers conduct symposiums, summits and seminars on a very big problem. Do you know what it is?” Murmu asked and immediately got answers as “climate change”, “global warming” and “environmental pollution”.
    The president said she was taught in school about six seasons but “we feel only four”.
    “Out of these four, we feel summer for the maximum time because of global warming. Day by day, the temperature is rising and not only humans but animals, birds and trees all feel its impact,” Murmu said.
    Because of global warming, parts of the country face drought. Thus, there is a need to conserve water, she said.
    “Children also know that the is getting polluted and we should plant more trees. We should also take steps to reduce water wastage and conserve it. We should make rainwater harvesting pits to conserve water,” Murmu said.
    Asserting that more trees than needed were being cut, the president said there was a need to have more trees, conserve forests and reduce air pollution, then “we will be able to check (global warming) in future”.
    Murmu also talked about the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the students to plant a tree on their birthdays.
    “I really felt very good interacting with you all. I got the opportunity to learn a lot from you. You are studying in Class 9 and you are so talented. You are very aware about the impact of global warming. I am sure, when you grow up, global warming will definitely be reduced (with all people's effort),” she said while concluding her interaction on the day she completed two years of her presidency.
    Born on June 20, 1958, at Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, Murmu was sworn in as the country's 15th president on July 25, 2022.
    Before taking over the top constitutional office, she was the governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.
    An avid reader with a keen interest in spirituality, Murmu has devoted her life to empowering the downtrodden and the marginalised sections, besides deepening the democratic values. (AGENCIES)

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

