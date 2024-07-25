Kangana Ranaut highlights tribal culture in debut Lok Sabha address

Kangana Ranaut, the newly elected Member of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, focused on preserving tribal culture in her first address to the Lower House of Parliament.

In her maiden speech last week, Ranaut drew attention to challenges facing remote areas like Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Bharmour that are home to indigenous communities. She said traditional art forms, music, attire and local customs are eroding due to modernization.

The actress-turned-politician asked the central government about steps being taken to safeguard the rich heritage of tribal regions in her home state. Ranaut voiced concerns over losing touch with origins and suggested support for community-run projects that promote traditional practices.

Elected on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, Ranaut defeated her nearest rival by a huge margin in the 2024 general election. Known for strong views and outspoken style, she campaigned vigorously across the scenic constituency that straddles mountainous terrain.

Ranaut has played a leading role in Himachal politics after joining the BJP. Her speech highlighted local issues and aligned with the ruling party's emphasis on roots. It remains to be seen how the former actress utilizes her public profile and new position to promote development and diversity in the state's remote areas.