back to top
Search
    HimachalKangana Ranaut highlights tribal culture in debut Lok Sabha address
    HimachalLatest News

    Kangana Ranaut highlights tribal culture in debut Lok Sabha address

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kangana Ranaut, the newly elected Member of Parliament from Pradesh's Mandi constituency, focused on preserving tribal in her first address to the Lower House of Parliament.

    In her maiden speech last week, Ranaut drew attention to challenges facing remote areas like Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Bharmour that are home to indigenous communities. She said traditional forms, music, attire and local customs are eroding due to modernization.

    The actress-turned-politician asked the central government about steps being taken to safeguard the rich heritage of tribal regions in her home state. Ranaut voiced concerns over losing touch with origins and suggested support for community-run projects that promote traditional practices.

    Elected on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, Ranaut defeated her nearest rival by a huge margin in the 2024 general election. Known for strong views and outspoken style, she campaigned vigorously across the scenic constituency that straddles mountainous terrain.

    Ranaut has played a leading role in Himachal after joining the BJP. Her speech highlighted local issues and aligned with the ruling party's emphasis on roots. It remains to be seen how the former actress utilizes her public profile and new position to promote development and diversity in the state's remote areas.

    Previous article
    Flash Flooding in Kullu Valley Causes Disruption to Travel Route Between Manali and Leh
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Flash Flooding in Kullu Valley Causes Disruption to Travel Route Between Manali and Leh

    Northlines Northlines -
    A flash flood caused damage in the Anjani Mahadev...

    Tragic drowning of 5-year-old boy at Gurugram community pool sparks safety review

    Northlines Northlines -
    The peace of a Gurugram housing complex was shattered...

    Haryana doctors’ strike leaves patients in difficult situation seeking urgent resolution

    Northlines Northlines -
    The strike action initiated by the Haryana Civil Medical...

    BJP MP Ravneet Bittu Sparks Debate in Parliament Against Punjab Congress Leader

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Lok Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned recently after...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flash Flooding in Kullu Valley Causes Disruption to Travel Route Between...

    Tragic drowning of 5-year-old boy at Gurugram community pool sparks safety...

    Haryana doctors’ strike leaves patients in difficult situation seeking urgent resolution