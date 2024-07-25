back to top
Search
    HimachalFlash Flooding in Kullu Valley Causes Disruption to Travel Route Between Manali...
    HimachalLatest News

    Flash Flooding in Kullu Valley Causes Disruption to Travel Route Between Manali and Leh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A flash flood caused damage in the Anjani Mahadev area of Kullu district in Pradesh recently. While no loss of life was reported, a home suffered impacts from the sudden rise of water levels. Heavy rainfall in the mountainous terrain led to a rapid surge of water through the region.

    The floodwaters affected the local community, damaging some infrastructure and property. Debris accumulation was also left on the Palchan bridge due to the flood runoff. This bridge is a pivotal part of the highly important Manali- highway, a route that sees considerable traffic between the popular destinations.

    Responding quickly, local authorities began operations to clear the bridge and restore traffic flow. Teams have been working tirelessly at the site to transfer the debris and reopen the highway. Some congestion was caused as management of vehicle movement was taken up.

    These kinds of flash flooding events are common occurrences during the monsoon season in such steeply sloped areas. Residents and travelers have been advised to stay updated on advisories from officials as the situation progresses. Recovery work continues to remove flood impacts and reinstate regular connectivity through the region. Safety remains the top priority as conditions are monitored closely.

    The incident highlights how dependent the local communities are on the constant upkeep of infrastructure, and rapid response capabilities, to bounce back from natural disturbances like flash floods. Efforts are under way to reopen the key highway route in Kullu district at the earliest.

    Previous article
    Tragic drowning of 5-year-old boy at Gurugram community pool sparks safety review
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Tragic drowning of 5-year-old boy at Gurugram community pool sparks safety review

    Northlines Northlines -
    The peace of a Gurugram housing complex was shattered...

    Haryana doctors’ strike leaves patients in difficult situation seeking urgent resolution

    Northlines Northlines -
    The strike action initiated by the Haryana Civil Medical...

    BJP MP Ravneet Bittu Sparks Debate in Parliament Against Punjab Congress Leader

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Lok Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned recently after...

    Punjab border villages to get anti-drone systems within a year says Governor

    Northlines Northlines -
    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit recently expressed concerns over the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tragic drowning of 5-year-old boy at Gurugram community pool sparks safety...

    Haryana doctors’ strike leaves patients in difficult situation seeking urgent resolution

    BJP MP Ravneet Bittu Sparks Debate in Parliament Against Punjab Congress...