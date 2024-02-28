Rare bladder tumour operated with robotic surgery successfully

Chandigarh, February 28: A rare bladder tumour was operated upon successfully with robotic surgery at Max Hospital, Mohali recently.

A 32-year-old patient, who was initially undergoing treatment for transurethral resection of bladder tumor in Patiala was admitted at Max with severe lower abdominal pain.

Giving information, Dr. Muninder Singh Randhawa senior urologist said that the tumor was affecting both the bladder and left ureter thus causing significant pain and urinary complications.

Due to the rarity of tumor, cystoscopy and ga dotanoc Pet CT were done. Surprisingly, the patient did not exhibit common symptoms associated with paragangliomas, such as headaches or high blood pressure. The comprehensive evaluation led to the decision for a partial cystectomy and ureteric re-implantation which is a complex surgical procedure, maintained Dr. Randhawa.

He further said that the significance of complete tumor removal for effective

treatment highlighting the precision was achieved through robotic surgery.

The success of the surgery, coupled with the patient's smooth recovery post-operation, underscores the hospital's commitment to employing advanced medical techniques for the treatment of rare and challenging medical conditions, he asserted.

This accomplishment serves as a testament to the expertise of the medical team at Max Hospital, Mohali while showcasing the pivotal role of robotic surgery in ensuring accurate and minimally invasive interventions.