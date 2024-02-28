Samsung announces new memory variant of Galaxy A15 5G at INR 17999

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of a new storage variant, 6GB+128GB of Galaxy A15 5G at an attractive price of INR 16499. The addition of the new storage variant will give more choices to consumers looking to buy Galaxy A15 5G. The smartphone is currently available in 8GB+256GB and 8GB+128GB storage variants and comes in three refreshing colours, – Blue Black, Blue and Light Blue.

Galaxy A15 5G is the successor of Galaxy A14 5G, India's no.1 selling 5G smartphone for 2023, according to Counterpoint Research and exemplifies Samsung's prowess in delivering transformative innovations at an affordable price, making them the first choice of millions of consumers in India.

Galaxy A15 5G flaunts Galaxy's signature design philosophy for a premium feel with a glastic back panel in haze finish. The new key island design on the side panel and the flat linear camera housing creates a unique silhouette for enhanced grip. Galaxy A15 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, enhanced with Vision Booster which creates smooth, bright and vivid viewing experiences with 90Hz refresh rate and a low blue light display for eye comfort.

Galaxy A15 5G sports a 50MP triple camera setup with VDIS to reduce blur or distortion in videos from unsteady or shaky movements along with a 13MP front camera for profile-worthy selfies.

Galaxy A15 5G comes with Knox Security platform, ensuring users are in full control of their data with features like Auto Blocker, Privacy Dashboard, Samsung Passkey and others. The device also features Knox Vault chipset, built at the chip level, designed to safeguard your sensitive data, such as PINs, passwords and patterns, in a separate tamper-resistant storage for protection against software and hardware threats. Packed with superior privacy and security features, Galaxy A15 5G is designed to stay future-ready with up to 4 generations of OS upgrades and up to 5 years of security updates.

Galaxy A15 5G also redefines consumer experience with innovations such as Voice Focus that cuts the ambient noise for a truly amazing calling experience. Galaxy A15 5G comes with a host of exciting features that elevate the Galaxy Experience. The Quick Share feature enables users to instantly share files, photos and documents with any other device, including your laptop and tab, faraway devices and even privately.

Galaxy A15 5G also gets the Samsung Wallet, which lets consumers enjoy a seamless experience to store IDs and redefine payments convenience. Galaxy A15 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and offers more power and speed for a seamless multitasking experience. Galaxy A15 5G houses a 5000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 25W fast charging and is equipped with adaptive power-saving mode that automatically adapts to your usage to ensure optimal power savings.