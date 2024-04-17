back to top
Ramdev asks voters to elect govt capable of making India economic, strategic superpower

Dehradun, Apr 17: Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday appealed to people to cast their votes in interest and elect a government which is capable of making the country an economic and strategic superpower.

“You must cast your vote in national interest. Elect a government which is capable of making an economic and strategic superpower. Vote for a government which does not only work for development, but also cares for the country's cultural legacy,” Ramdev told reporters in Haridwar.

“The spiritual life is governed by our and Sanatan's constitution but the country is run by the Constitution of India which gives us our biggest right to vote. We should all vote for people who are rooted in Sanatan,” he said.

 

