Ram Rahim’s followers upset after he is sent to Baghpat ashram for parole instead of Sirsa in Haryana

The headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect in Sirsa, Haryana had been decorated in anticipation of a visit by their chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was expected to be released on parole. However, disappointment spread among his supporters when it was announced that the controversial religious leader would spend his parole period at the sect's ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh instead.

Ram Rahim, currently incarcerated for sexual assault and murder, was granted a 3-week parole ahead of the Haryana state elections. While his followers in Sirsa had hoped he would visit and had prepared celebrations, their expectations were not met upon learning of his transfer to the Barnawa ashram in Baghpat. Visibly upset, one supporter said everyone was counting on Ram Rahim coming to Sirsa this time, especially with his birthday nearing on August 15th.

It is reported the sect often decorates lavishly and in anticipation of Ram Rahim's visits on prior paroles or furloughs. However, security concerns consistently lead authorities to opt for the UP ashram instead of allowing him to visit his headquarters and hometown. Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had advised the state government to carefully consider any release of Ram Rahim in light of security. As a result, officials permitted the parole on the condition he remains in Baghpat for the full period, avoiding Sirsa. Meanwhile, the dera announced supporters will mark Ram Rahim's birthday on August 15th through tree planting and a community meal, addressing devotees online from the UP ashram.