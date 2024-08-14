BJP looks to court influential sect’s support through jailed head’s parole as Haryana polls near

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana is hoping to gain votes from the followers of a prominent sect by granting parole to its jailed head, as polls loom in the state. By allowing Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to be out of prison for 21 days, the party apparently aims to retain power in the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

The sect led by Ram Rahim wields considerable influence over voters in certain districts like Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Hisar. In the 2014 state polls, backing from the Dera is believed to have aided the BJP's first-ever majority win. Since then, several BJP leaders have visited the Dera to seek the support of its followers.

Sources within the BJP said the Dera votes could tilt competitive seats in its favour, as anti-incumbency poses a challenge this time. However, Jails Minister Ranjit Singh dismissed any political motives, stating that parole approvals are an administrative matter. He maintained the government had no role in the decision.

Still, opposition parties argue the frequent releases granted to Ram Rahim prove the nexus between the Dera and ruling party. But with just months left for elections, the BJP will be hoping this move keeps its followers onboard to retain power in Haryana for a third consecutive term.