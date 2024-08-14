Punjab Governor raises eyebrows with meetings of top bureaucrats

The Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria convened an unexpected meeting with the state's top bureaucrats this week, sparking subtle signs of unease within the ruling government.

Kataria chaired a session with all 28 Administrative Secretaries on Tuesday, inquiring about the status and funding of various central schemes being implemented across departments. Each Secretary was asked to briefly discuss their work promoting such initiatives.

While no outright criticisms were made, the Governor did request transparency and public service from officials. He also highlighted the need for ongoing check-ins regarding development projects and welfare programs jointly run with New Delhi.

Just one day prior, a similar gathering was held with central ministry representatives in Punjab. Kataria aimed to identify reasons for delays affecting highway construction crucial to the state's infrastructure.

Though such direct outreach is uncommon since elected leadership took charge, the Governor has precedent for such coordination efforts during his Assam tenure. He stressed his role as a liaison will strengthen cooperation between levels of government.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's office gave no public statement on the meetings. However, unease was quietly detectable within the civil secretariat's political corridors according to sources.

With vacant university vice-chancellor posts and conditions for border-area ex-servicemen also addressed, the gatherings highlighted administrative priorities. Going forward, attention will focus on how the new engagements impact coordination in Punjab.