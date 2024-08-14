Punjab CM Mann Announces Three-Day Legislative Assembly Session in September

The Punjab cabinet has approved plans to convene a three-day session of the state legislative assembly starting September 2nd. Making the announcement, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the session will be held from September 2nd through 4th.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the council of ministers decided to hold this important legislative session. Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, Minister Cheema shared that conducting regular assembly sessions is a priority of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

This upcoming session will allow lawmakers to discuss key issues and pass important bills. It will also provide an opportunity for effective governance andensure transparency in decision making. Holding assembly sittings at regular intervals helps maintain accountability.

By announcing the dates well in advance, the government aims to have productive discussions on matters concerning public welfare. Chief Minister Mann's proactive approach reflects the party's commitment to working for the people of Punjab in a time-bound manner.

Overall, convening the Vidhan Sabha from September 2nd demonstrates the administration's focus on fulfilling election promises through transparent and participatory processes. The three-day session will likely cover crucial subjects and help move the state in the right direction.