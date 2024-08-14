back to top
    Hardik Pandya sparks relationship rumors during Greek vacation with British pop star Jasmin Walia

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Renowned Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has sparked relationship rumors after being spotted holidaying with British pop vocalist Jasmin Walia in Greece. Recent social media activity has fans wondering if the batting all-rounder has moved on from his former partner just over a month after announcing their separation.

    Jasmin Walia is a prominent singer and television personality from the United Kingdom who has made a name for herself in the music industry. Born to Indian immigrants in Essex, England, she broke onto the scene through her stint on the British reality show The Only Way Is Essex. Walia has since crafted a successful solo career releasing several singles and collaborating with popular artists. Some of her notable tracks include ‘Bom Diggy', the soundtrack to the blockbuster ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

    Eagle-eyed fans were quick to connect the dots after noticing similarities between Pandya and Walia's social media posts from the scenic Greek island of Mykonos. Both had shared pictures taken poolside with matching backdrops, fueling chatter that they were vacationing together. While nothing has been officially confirmed, followers were intrigued to see the star enjoying the company of the singer just weeks after parting ways from his former partner Natasa Stankovic.

    Pandya had announced his separation from model Natasa in a joint statement last month, confirming they had mutually decided to go their separate ways after four years together. Their young son is currently residing with his mother in Serbia during this transition period. As speculation around his new companionship gains momentum, readers will have to stay tuned to see if there is any truth behind the rumours linking Pandya to British singer Jasmin Walia.

