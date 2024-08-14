back to top
Search
    JobsDRDO Recruitment 2024; Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and Application Process
    Jobs

    DRDO Recruitment 2024; Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and Application Process

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    DRDO Recruitment 2024: and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) invites applications from eligible candidates for 07 posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

    Eligible and interested candidates are invited for a walk-in interview. Shortlisted candidates may appear for an in-person interview at 0930 hrs on 25th Sep 2024 at DIBER, Haldwani (Nainital). Required educational qualifications, eligibility and other important details, are given below in brief.

    DRDO Recruitment 2024 – Vacancy Details:

    Applications are invited from candidates possessing the below-mentioned qualifications for the JRF Post

    Post Name Subject/ Discipline Vacancies Salary
    Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Elecrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering and similar subjects 06 Rs. 37,000/-
    Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Chemistry 01 Rs. 37,000/-
    DRDO Recruitment 2024; Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and Application Process

    DIBER DRDO Recruitment 2024- Eligibility Criteria:

    Post Name Qualification Age Limit
    JRF Graduate Degree in Elecrical Engineering / Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Mechanical Engineering/Chemical Engineering and similar subjects 28 years
    JRF Postgraduate degree in Chemistry 28 years

    DRDO Recruitment 2024 – How to Apply:

    Eligible candidates should send their duly complete application form on or before 6th Sep 2024 till 1700 hours through post addressed to Centre Head, DIBER, Goraparao, P. O. Arjunpur, Haldwani, Distt Nainital- 263139 or e-mail us at hrd.hsmi@gov.in, ankur.diber@gov.in.

    DRDO Recruitment 2024: Interview Details:

    Eligible candidates will be shortlisted and informed through email and Shortlisted candidates may appear for a in person interview as per below schedule;

    • Interview Date: 25-09-2024
    • Reporting Time: 09:30 hrs
    • Interview Venue: DIBER (DRDO) Haldwani, Uttarakhand

    Candidates are required to produce original certificates/ testimonials at the time of interview.

    Important Dates:

    • Publish Date: 12-08-2024
    • Last Date for Submission of Application: 06-09-2024
    • Date of Interview: 25-09-2024

    DRDO DIBER Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF and Application Form

    DRDO DIBER has released a recruitment notification for JRF Positions. The candidates can check the details related to eligibility, selection process, salary, application process, and other information that can be read from the below Official Notification released on the DRDO website.

    Official Notification Download PDF

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    PayZen Raises $32M Series B to Expand “Care Now, Pay Later” Medical Bill Payment Platform
    Next article
    Hardik Pandya sparks relationship rumors during Greek vacation with British pop star Jasmin Walia
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Digital India Security Admin and Trainer cum Supervisor Posts; Check Out Notification

    Northlines Northlines -
    Digital India Security Admin and Trainer cum Supervisor Posts:...

    Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Check Vacancy Details

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu and Kashmir Housing and Urban Development Department Recruitment...

    AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for 117 Teaching Posts

    Northlines Northlines -
    AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024: All India Institute of Medical Sciences,...

    IIT Jammu Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for JRF Post, Check Qualification and How to Apply

    Northlines Northlines -
    IIT Jammu Recruitment 2024: Indian Institute of Technology Jammu...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 140 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy monsoon...

    Himachal CM Urges Shift to Organic Farming to Curb Rising Cancer...

    Ram Rahim’s followers upset after he is sent to Baghpat ashram...