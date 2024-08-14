DRDO Recruitment 2024; Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and Application Process

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) invites applications from eligible candidates for 07 posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).
Eligible and interested candidates are invited for a walk-in interview. Shortlisted candidates may appear for an in-person interview at 0930 hrs on 25th Sep 2024 at DIBER, Haldwani (Nainital). Required educational qualifications, eligibility and other important details, are given below in brief.
DRDO Recruitment 2024 – Vacancy Details:
Applications are invited from candidates possessing the below-mentioned qualifications for the JRF Post
|Post Name
|Subject/ Discipline
|Vacancies
|Salary
|Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
|Elecrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering and similar subjects
|06
|Rs. 37,000/-
|Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
|Chemistry
|01
|Rs. 37,000/-
DIBER DRDO Recruitment 2024- Eligibility Criteria:
|Post Name
|Qualification
|Age Limit
|JRF
|Graduate Degree in Elecrical Engineering / Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Mechanical Engineering/Chemical Engineering and similar subjects
|28 years
|JRF
|Postgraduate degree in Chemistry
|28 years
DRDO Recruitment 2024 – How to Apply:
Eligible candidates should send their duly complete application form on or before 6th Sep 2024 till 1700 hours through post addressed to Centre Head, DIBER, Goraparao, P. O. Arjunpur, Haldwani, Distt Nainital- 263139 or e-mail us at hrd.hsmi@gov.in, ankur.diber@gov.in.
DRDO Recruitment 2024: Interview Details:
Eligible candidates will be shortlisted and informed through email and Shortlisted candidates may appear for a in person interview as per below schedule;
- Interview Date: 25-09-2024
- Reporting Time: 09:30 hrs
- Interview Venue: DIBER (DRDO) Haldwani, Uttarakhand
Candidates are required to produce original certificates/ testimonials at the time of interview.
Important Dates:
- Publish Date: 12-08-2024
- Last Date for Submission of Application: 06-09-2024
- Date of Interview: 25-09-2024
DRDO DIBER Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF and Application Form
DRDO DIBER has released a recruitment notification for JRF Positions. The candidates can check the details related to eligibility, selection process, salary, application process, and other information that can be read from the below Official Notification released on the DRDO website.