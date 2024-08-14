DRDO Recruitment 2024; Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and Application Process

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) invites applications from eligible candidates for 07 posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Eligible and interested candidates are invited for a walk-in interview. Shortlisted candidates may appear for an in-person interview at 0930 hrs on 25th Sep 2024 at DIBER, Haldwani (Nainital). Required educational qualifications, eligibility and other important details, are given below in brief.

DRDO Recruitment 2024 – Vacancy Details:

Applications are invited from candidates possessing the below-mentioned qualifications for the JRF Post