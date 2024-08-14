back to top
    Himachal CM Urges Shift to Organic Farming to Curb Rising Cancer Burden
    Himachal CM Urges Shift to Organic Farming to Curb Rising Cancer Burden

    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has raised concerns over increasing cancer incidence rates in Pradesh and called for a shift towards more sustainable . Reviewing various agricultural schemes, he emphasized the need to adopt natural farming techniques to protect public .

    Acknowledging that approximately 70% of the state's population depends on agriculture for their livelihood, CM Sukhu recognized the need to enhance rural incomes while moving to less chemical-intensive cultivation. He announced plans to establish a dedicated laboratory for soil testing and certifying organically grown produce. Products verified under the natural farming program will be marketed with a unique brand seal to fetch higher prices for participating farmers.

    Recognizing the role of soil and water contamination in rising disease burdens, the government will work closely with organizations like JICA and SHIVA to implement integrated irrigation solutions. Traditional kuhals will also be renovated and repaired with adequate funding support.cold storage infrastructure will be expanded according to district-level crop patterns.

    Milk production is another priority – procurement rates for buffalo and cow milk have increased to Rs. 55 and Rs. 45 per liter, respectively. Financial aid for purchasing indigenous breed animals in natural farming clusters may also be augmented. A holistic strategy integrating crops, livestock, fisheries and apiculture was called for.

    JICA and Milkfed will take steps to digitize operations and make information more accessible. With rural welfare a core focus, the 2024-25 allocates special initiatives to boost farm-based livelihoods through sustainable methods. With people's health and environment at stake, a gradual shift to natural practices could prove beneficial for Himachal Pradesh.

