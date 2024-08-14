back to top
    Over 140 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy monsoon rains

    Heavy rainfall in various parts of Pradesh over the past week has resulted in the closure of more than 140 roads across the state, including two key highways, according to officials. The local department has placed several regions on high alert, warning of possible flooding until this weekend.

    Areas such as Dharamshala, Kangra, Narkanda, Brahmani, Sujanpur Tira, Bharari and Palampur witnessed significant downpours on Tuesday evening, with rainfall accumulating to over 10 mm in many locations. As of Wednesday morning, 73 roads in district had been blocked, along with 22 in Mandi, 20 in Kullu, 14 in Sirmaur, and smaller numbers in other areas like Kangra, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. In addition, 209 power schemes and 47 water supply networks across Himachal Pradesh were impacted by the wet weather.

    Despite experiencing a 25% deficit in monsoon rainfall so far this season, the heavy showers have exacerbated existing issues. Landslides and flash flooding triggered by the rains have cut off over 140 stretches of road, with two national highways among those affected. While repair work is underway, unsafe conditions continue to hinder transport and damage important infrastructure. Officials have also reported substantial losses of approximately Rs. 1,004 crore since late June, reflecting the destructive potential of the deluges. Forecasts indicate more precipitation on the horizon, raising concerns for affected populous.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

