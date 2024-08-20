Rakshabandhan celebrated in J&K, devotees throng temples to pray for siblings

Women tie Rakhi to army personnel serving on LoC in Uri

Jammu, Aug 19: The festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on Monday with several temples witnessing a huge rush of devotees throughout the day. The sweet shops across Srinagar have also reported a significant increase in sales over the past two days.

The devotees thronged the temples including Shankarachariya temple here today to pay obeisance and pray for their siblings on this day.

The festival symbolizes the bond between brothers and sisters, and sees families exchanging sweets as a part of the tradition.

On the occasion, the Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) men in Srinagar also cherished the moment when the Jawans and their families residing here celebrated the day by tying the Rakhis.

The celebrations were witnessed at Srinagar International Airport where the families of jawans from 35th battalion celebrated the occasion with joy and zeal

Celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan, women tied Rakhi to Indian army personnel in Soni Village along Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector.

Women called the soldiers their brothers and showed gratitude towards them for protecting the borders. In return, the soldiers pledge to protect and safeguard the residents from any harm.

Seerat Bano, a local woman, said, “We sisters have tied Rakhi to our brother for protecting us across the borders.”

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Nazir Ahmad, another local villager highlighted the significance of the Raksha Bandhan and described it as a festival of peace and harmony.

“This festival gives the message of peace and brotherhood. We live on the border and we stand by our Indian army who protect us. This festival represents the same brotherhood,” he said.