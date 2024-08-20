back to top
Search
    JammuMan held for creating ruckus, harassing female doctor at hospital in Rajouri
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Man held for creating ruckus, harassing female doctor at hospital in Rajouri

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 19: A man was arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus and harassing an on-duty female doctor inside a hospital in Rajouri district early Monday, officials said.

    The accused Gurpreet Singh's unruly behaviour at the sub-district hospital in Nowshera sparked a protest by doctors and the paramedical staff, they said.

    The ruckus erupted around 12.45 am when Singh accompanied a patient to the hospital and allegedly indulged in hooliganism without any provocation, the officials said.

    The accused allegedly smashed a windowpane and also abused a female doctor who tried to intervene before fleeing the scene.

    Following the ruckus, the doctors and paramedics of the hospital suspended their work and staged a protest, demanding stern action against the accused and adequate security at the hospital premises.

    However, the protest was called off when senior civil and police officials reached the scene and informed the doctors about Singh's arrest and registration of a case under relevant sections of the criminal law against him.

    Block Medical Officer Iqbal Malik said the accused ransacked the hospital property and harassed a female doctor on duty without any provocation.

    “Police have arrested the accused following which the hospital staff resumed their duties,” Malik said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rakshabandhan celebrated in J&K, devotees throng temples to pray for siblings
    Next article
    India seen as reliable ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ in fast-changing, conflict-ridden world: President Murmu
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India seen as reliable ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ in fast-changing, conflict-ridden world: President Murmu

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 19: Asserting that India is engaging...

    Rakshabandhan celebrated in J&K, devotees throng temples to pray for siblings

    Northlines Northlines -
    Women tie Rakhi to army personnel serving on LoC...

    CRPF inspector Martyred in Udhampur terror attack

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 19: In fresh bloodletting in the Jammu...

    Conspiracy behind my removal as PCC Chief: Vikar

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 19: Speaking his heart out after he...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India seen as reliable ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ in fast-changing, conflict-ridden world: President...

    Rakshabandhan celebrated in J&K, devotees throng temples to pray for siblings

    LG Ladakh Brig Mishra meets PM Modi