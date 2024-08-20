Man held for creating ruckus, harassing female doctor at hospital in Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 19: A man was arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus and harassing an on-duty female doctor inside a hospital in Rajouri district early Monday, officials said.

The accused Gurpreet Singh's unruly behaviour at the sub-district hospital in Nowshera sparked a protest by doctors and the paramedical staff, they said.

The ruckus erupted around 12.45 am when Singh accompanied a patient to the hospital and allegedly indulged in hooliganism without any provocation, the officials said.

The accused allegedly smashed a windowpane and also abused a female doctor who tried to intervene before fleeing the scene.

Following the ruckus, the doctors and paramedics of the hospital suspended their work and staged a protest, demanding stern action against the accused and adequate security at the hospital premises.

However, the protest was called off when senior civil and police officials reached the scene and informed the doctors about Singh's arrest and registration of a case under relevant sections of the criminal law against him.

Block Medical Officer Iqbal Malik said the accused ransacked the hospital property and harassed a female doctor on duty without any provocation.

“Police have arrested the accused following which the hospital staff resumed their duties,” Malik said.