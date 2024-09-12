Raina disowns ‘order’ asking supporters to welcome Er Rashid in Kashmir

back to top
    Jammu Tawi, Sept 11:  BJP president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday described as “fake” an order on the party's letterhead asking the party workers in the valley to attend the welcome rally of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid.

    Rashid walked out of Delhi's Tihar Jail on Wednesday, a day after he was granted interim bail till October 2 in a terror funding case so that he can campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Assembly polls.

    Raina termed the act as the handiwork of “frustrated opposition” and said that he has requested the Election Commission to register FIR in “the political fraud”.

    “Political propaganda by frustrated opposition… This fake is being circulated in Kashmir Valley, this is nothing but a political Propaganda by frustrated Opposition. No such order issued from my office. I have requested @ECISVEEP to register FIR in the political fraud,” Raina took to X to issue the clarification and attached the fake order.

    Rashid has been in jail since 2019 following his arrest by the Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

     

