    Will further vitiate Valley politics: Ram Madhav
    Will further vitiate Valley politics: Ram Madhav

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 11: Senior BJP leader and election incharge for and , Ram Madhav on Wednesday slammed Er Rasheed for his remarks after he was released on interim bail from Tihar jail after almost 5 years.

    In a post on X, Ram Madhav reacted to Er Rashid's remarks where he said he will defeat Modi's idea of “Naya Kashmir”. “This rank separatist, in jail for last 5 years under UAPA for indulging in anti-India activities, is out on bail to further vitiate Valley . Look at d language… anti-Modi rants, restoring 370, freeing terrorists from jails,” he said.

    He said that this is no different from what Omar or Mehabooba or even others like Lone, of NC, PDP or PC – the Gupkar Gang – is saying. “He wants to defeat Modi's dream of Naya Kashmir. We accept d challenge. Naya Kashmir's March will go on unrelenting,” Madhav said.

