    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu Kashmir

    Officer suspended for dereliction of duties

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    DEO Srinagar cautions Poll Staff for negligence & dereliction of duties

    SRINAGAR, Sept 11: In view of dereliction of the Election related duties, the District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar has ordered suspension of a Government Official with immediate effect.

    The order issued in this regard by the DEO Srinagar, a Government Officer namely, Sarfaraz Ahmad Dar, Assistant Director erstwhile Gazetteers Unit (presently posted in the Register of Records Office, Srinagar in Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museum ) had been appointed as Zonal Magistrate for Barzulla Zone falling in 23-Chanpora Assembly Constituency.

    The order also reads that “the Officer despite repeated intimations refused to perform his duties is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (K), Srinagar till further orders.

    The order further stated that ‘the Additional Deputy Commissioner (K), Srinagar shall conduct the detailed enquiry into the dereliction of duties and misconduct of the Officer. He shall submit the comprehensive report to the DEO Srinagar within a week.

    Meanwhile, the DEO Srinagar has warned all Officers and Officials deployed for General Elections to Legislative Assembly-2024 to be careful and perform their duties diligently. He said the action against the Officer has been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the ongoing Election process In the District.

    Raina disowns ‘order’ asking supporters to welcome Er Rashid in Kashmir
    Dehli HC Tribunal upholds ban on six J&K Separatist Groups
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

