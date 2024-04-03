Rain Lash Plains Of Kashmir, Temperature Dips

Srinagar, Apr 3: Plains of Kashmir valley experienced light to moderate rainfall plummeting the temperature and disrupting normal activities on Wednesday.

Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley lashed by intermittent rains during the day disrupting normal life and bringing down the temperature. It was raining at several places when this report was filed.



Tourists on the Boulevard road near the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar were seen in warm clothes and rain jackets amid wet weather.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Wednesday predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The MeT office said that the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy with light rain/snow at many places with thunder/lightning towards evening on Wednesday. The weather will remain dry on April 4.

There are chances of light rain or snow at isolated places on April 5 thereafter the weather will remain dry from April 6 to 10.

Farmers have been advised to halt farm operations on April 3 and 5 in view of inclement weather.

The maximum day temperature in Srinagar was recorded 0.7°C below normal of 17.7°C on Wednesday. Barring Kokernag and the ski resort of Gulmarg the day temperature dropped to 1-4°C below normal in other weather stations of Kashmir today.

Srinagar had a low of 8.0°C against the 4.8°C recorded during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. It was 1.6°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam recorded at 2.5°C against the 0.5°C a day ago and it was 0.8°C above normal for the tourist spot of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Gulmarg settled at 2.0°C against the 0.4°C recorded the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the ski resort of north Kashmir's Baramulla district today, the MeT office said.