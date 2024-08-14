Railways introduces premium linen collection to enhance passengers’ travel experience

back to top
    IndiaRailways introduces premium linen collection to enhance passengers' travel experience
    India

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The Indian Railways has introduced its newly-developed premium ultra-soft linen collection with breathable fabric and increased durability to enhance the travel experience for rail passengers, it said on Wednesday.

    “These linens have been designed after rigorous R&D by Indian Railways in consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards and sourced from -renowned brands for providing unparalleled comfort and refreshing travel experience for passengers at par with the hospitality industry,” the Northern Railway said in a post on X.

    Posting pictures of the linens, it said the new and improved linen was introduced in the Ranchi Rajdhani Express train on Wednesday and will be introduced in the Bilaspur Rajdhani from August 17.

    “This is being done on a trial basis for now and will be proliferated based on the feedback received from passengers,” the Northern Railway said.

    In a statement, the Northern Railway said the linen is sourced from world-renowned brands and designed to enhance the travel experience of passengers with unparalleled comfort and quality.

    The new linens are gentle on the skin, super absorbent and 100% combed cotton, made of breathable fabric and have long-lasting fragrance.

