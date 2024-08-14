back to top
    India
    India

    Centre cuts short NSG DG's tenure, deputes him to AGMUT cadre

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The Union government on Wednesday curtailed the tenure of NSG Director General (DG) Nalin Prabhat and ordered his deputation from the Andhra Pradesh cadre to the cadre.

    An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said it was approving a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to “curtail” the tenure of the 1992-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) as DG of the Security Guard (NSG).

    The ACC has also approved the “inter-cadre deputation of Prabhat, IPS from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines”, the order stated.

    It is understood that the IPS officer could be given a new task.

    The AGMUT stands for Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre for which the controlling authority is the MHA.

