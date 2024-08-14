back to top
    India
    India

    Activist complains to PMO about `discrepancy’ in India’s map on MyGov portal

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Mumbai, Aug 14: A Mumbai-based activist on Wednesday claimed there was a discrepancy in the country's map on the Government of 's `MyGov' website, and he has written about the same to the Prime Minister's Office.

    In his complaint to the PMO, activist B N Kumar said that parts of the Union Territory of and were missing from the map provided on `mygov.in‘.

    The PMO has registered the complaint, and as per the latest status, referred it to the concerned official as well as the CEO of MyGov, he said.

    Still, he felt sad that such a mistake should creep in, Kumar told PTI.

    “I feel sad, ahead of Independence Day,” he said, adding that he also attached the correct map of Jammu and Kashmir with his complaint.

    “Some international websites including the World Organisation (WHO) consistently show PoK (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) separately on the map,” Kumar claimed.

    As per the MyGov portal, it is a citizen-centric platform which “empowers people to connect with the government and contribute towards good governance.”

    “MyGov has been established as Government of India's Citizen Engagement Platform which collaborates with multiple Government bodies/ Ministries to engage with citizens for policy formulation and seeks the opinion of people on issues/ topics of public interest and welfare,” besides disseminating information about various schemes, it says.

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

