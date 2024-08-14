PM Modi likely to travel to New York next month

New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit New York next month to attend the UN's Summit of the Future, which is likely to be attended by a host of world leaders, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Summit is scheduled to be held on September 22 and 23.

In New York, the prime minister is also set to address an Indian community event besides holding talks with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit, the people said.

The Summit will bring leaders from various countries to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a “better present and safeguard the future”, according to the UN.

Effective global cooperation is increasingly critical to our survival but difficult to achieve in an atmosphere of mistrust, using outdated structures that no longer reflect today's political and economic realities, the UN said.

The Summit of the Future is a chance to get back on track, it said.

The prime minister may also attend the UN General Assembly. However, there is no official announcement on Modi's visit to New York yet.

There have been speculations that the Quad summit may take place in New York on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future.

It is India's turn to host the Quad Leaders' Summit this year.

India had planned to host the Quad Summit in January. However, it could not take place as US President Joe Biden was unable to travel to India.

The US Presidential elections and constraints of a tight calender of the leaders of the grouping may force it to look at having the Summit at a venue that is convenient to all, said a person familiar with the matter.

The foreign ministers of the Quad member nations held wide-ranging talks last month in Tokyo with a focus on boosting overall cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

In a loud and clear message to China, the Quad foreign ministerial meeting reaffirmed the grouping's steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and resolved to work towards a region where no country dominates others and each state is free from “coercion” in all its forms.

The foreign ministers also announced a plan to expand its ambitious Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) programme to the Indian Ocean region that would facilitate monitoring the strategic waters.