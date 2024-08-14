back to top
    India
    India

    Four get 10 years in jail for trying to run over IAS officer with JCB machine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Raigarh, Aug 14: A special court here on Wednesday sentenced four persons to 10 years of imprisonment for trying to kill an IAS officer by crushing his car with a JCB machine in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a government lawyer said on Wednesday.

    Special judge (SC/ST Act) Jitendra Kumar Jain also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convicts Kanhaiya Patel, Haricharan Patel, Loknath Patel and Lal Sai Nishad, he said.

    On April 12, 2019, trainee IAS officer Mayank Chaturvedi, then posted as assistant collector, deputy director (mining) SS Nag and three mining inspectors visited the Timarlaga mining belt in the Sarangarh area following inputs about illegal stone quarrying and dolomite mining.

    At the site, the driver of a JCB machine ran the earthmover over Chaturvedi's car. While the IAS officer escaped narrowly, the mining mafia assaulted him.

    Accused Kanhaiya Patel, Haricharan Patel, Loknath Patel and Lal Sai Nishad were charged under the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as per the case papers.

    Besides convicting the four, the special court also ordered that a car, JCB machines and motorcycles used to commit the be confiscated.

    Chaturvedi, a 2017-batch IAS officer, is currently posted as the collector of the Dantewada district in the state.

    PM Modi likely to travel to New York next month
    Governor's post should be done away with, has become burden on democracy: Manish Sisodia
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

