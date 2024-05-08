back to top
Railway Ministry enhances project sanctioning powers of GMs, DRMs to fast-track infra work

New Delhi, May 8: The Railway Ministry has significantly enhanced the financial powers of general managers and divisional managers to fast-track the execution of infrastructural projects.

“The proposal for revision of powers of field units for sanction of projects was under consideration of the Board for some time. With a view to fast-track the execution of Railway Projects, it has now been decided by the Board to enhance the powers of GMs (general managers) and DRMs (divisional railway managers) to sanction projects,” said a circular issued by the Railway Board on Wednesday.

After this delegation of powers, GMs of various railway zones can now sanction infrastructure projects such as yard remodelling, track renewal, bridge and tunnel work, etc, worth up to Rs 50 crore. It is 20 times more than their previous sanctioning power of Rs 2.5 crore.

Besides infra work, financial powers for various other work such as research, computerisation, staff welfare, and customer amenities have also been enhanced. For instance, for customer amenities, GMs can now spend up to Rs 20 crore which is a substantial increase from the previous authority of Rs 2.5 crore, the circular said.

Similarly, the DRMs, who used to permit infrastructural work worth Rs 1.5 crore, now can give their consent to projects worth Rs 5 crore.

Senior railway officials called it a big move that will expedite various projects, which used to get delayed in the want of approval from the Railway Board.

“Now GMs and DRMs do not need to move files to the Railway Board for approvals of projects of the financial limit mentioned in the circular. This will reduce red-tapism and accelerate the progress of work,” a senior railway official said.

 

