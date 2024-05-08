back to top
Search
IndiaHydrogen fuel of future, vehicles will run on green fuels in coming...
India

Hydrogen fuel of future, vehicles will run on green fuels in coming years: Gadkari

By: Northlines

Date:

Begusarai (Bihar), May 8: Hailing hydrogen as the “fuel of the future”, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday asserted that vehicles in the country would run on green fuels in the coming years.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh in Begusarai, Gadkari said, “ imports fossil fuel every year… soon, our farmers will produce green fuels.”

“Hydrogen is the fuel of the future and vehicles in the country will run on green fuels in the coming years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the overall development of the country as well as for the welfare of the farmers,” he said.

“Increased demand for ethanol will change the agro- of the country… this will make farmers ‘urjadata' (providers of energy)… they will no longer remain ‘annadata' (providers of food),” he said.

Gadkari asserted that ethanol industry is a boon for the farmers and demand for it will increase which will change the agro-economy of the country.

“I want motorcycles, e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and cars to be 100 per cent ethanol-based in the next few years,” Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said.

The coming years will create job opportunities in the sector, which will benefit farmers of Bihar as well, he said.

“PM Modi's dream is to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, and for that, the country needs infrastructure development… without water, power, transport and communication, the country's overall growth is not possible. The NDA government is working for speedy development of the country as well as Bihar. I am confident that our alliance will win all 40 seats in the state,” he asserted.

“People will find good quality highways anywhere they go in the country, including Bihar. Our country is changing… It is our PM's dream to make India a self-reliant nation that takes care of its poor and needy citizens,” he said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh is seeking re-election from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat as the NDA nominee. Singh is pitted against CPI candidate Awadhesh Rai, who is the Mahagathbandhan's nominee.

Elections will be held in Begusarai, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger Lok Sabha seats of Bihar in the fourth phase on May 13.

 

Previous article
PM Modi holds roadshow in Vijayawada
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PM Modi holds roadshow in Vijayawada

Northlines Northlines -
Vijayawada, May 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday...

Send CBI, ED to probe Adani, Ambani: Rahul’s retort to Modi’s ‘tempo loads of money’ jibe

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...

Molestation case: Guv to show CCTV footage to 100 people, except Mamata and police

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata, May 8: In the backdrop of a woman...

Poverty to be fully eradicated from India in next 10-15 years: Rajnath

Northlines Northlines -
BHAWANIPATNA, May 8: Asserting that the BJP will win...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

PM Modi holds roadshow in Vijayawada

Send CBI, ED to probe Adani, Ambani: Rahul’s retort to Modi’s...

Molestation case: Guv to show CCTV footage to 100 people, except...