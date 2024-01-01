Rahul Rasgotra Takes Over As ITBP DG

NEW DELHI, Jan 1: IPS officer Rahul Rasgotra on Monday took charge as the new director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), a paramilitary force tasked to guard the India-China Line of Actual Control.

Rasgotra, a 1989-batch police officer of the Manipur cadre, was handed over the customary baton by his predecessor Anish Dayal Singh.

Singh has been appointed as the DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).