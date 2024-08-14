Rahul Navin appointed as director of Enforcement Directorate

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Acting Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Rahul Navin was on Wednesday appointed as the full-time director of the federal anti-money laundering agency.

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said the appointment of Navin, a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre, has been made “for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.

Navin, 57, joined the ED in November, 2019 as a Special Director. He was appointed as the acting Director of the ED after the tenure of his predecessor Sanjay Kumar Mishra came to an end on September 15 last year.