    J&K Govt Order : 3 Senior Officers Granted LG’s Award For Meritorious Public Service On I-Day

    , Aug 14: The Jammu and Government on Wednesday granted Lieutenant Governor's award to three senior officers for honesty, integrity and meritorious public service on Independence Day.
    “Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Lieutenant Governor's award for honesty, integrity and meritorious public service for the year, 2024, in favour of the officers of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which include Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of ; Satvir Kour Sudan, Director General, Economics & Statistics, J&K; and Showkat Hussain Mir, Director Resources, Department,” reads an order.
    “Each awardee shall be felicitated with cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a citation,” order reads.

    Click Here To View Order

